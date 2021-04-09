At the request of Lake Washington Condo Association members, the Washington Traffic Commission is taking another look at altering traffic patterns at the Highway 100 intersection with Rabbit Trail Drive near Phoenix Center Drive.
The road has been a source of consternation for city officials and nearby property owners for years. Critics of the intersection’s traffic flow have said for more than a decade that it poses significant safety risks to motorists.
That particular stretch of Highway 100 averages between 10,000 and 19,000 vehicles per day, while Rabbit Trail Drive averages between 1,000 and 1,700 vehicles per day. Phoenix Center Drive averages fewer than 1,000 cars per day, according to traffic counts completed in 2020 by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The number of vehicles using the intersection is likely to increase, according to city officials, who point to the continued residential developments being built south of the intersection on Rabbit Trail Drive and the construction of the Planet Fitness and the Bank of Franklin County landmark location. The new bank office, which is under construction now, also will include a “high use” office, coffee house or restaurant with a drive-thru, according to Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
City Engineer John Nilges said there have been two traffic studies completed on the intersection. The first study, completed in 2006, was paid for by a nearby property owner. A second study, which was completed last year, was paid for by the city.
Both identified that “left turns onto Rabbit Trail Drive may need to be restricted,” Nilges said. One idea is to build a six- to eight-inch-wide curb that would prevent traffic from making left turns from Planet Fitness and the Bank of Franklin County building onto Rabbit Trail Drive. Similarly, motorists leaving Phoenix Center Drive would not be able to make a left turn onto Rabbit Trail Drive.
Nilges said such medians are cost effective and becoming more common in cities across Missouri, including Columbia.
Nilges said he expects to have a recommendation to make to the city’s Traffic Commission and to the Washington City Council next month. If action is approved next month, Nilges said a design could be drafted in June with construction being underway later this fall.