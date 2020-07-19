City of Washington officials discussed a potential water rate hike at a city council meeting Monday, July 6,
City engineer John Nilges said without a rate increase, the water operations will be working at a deficit in 2022.
“I think we all are aware that we were behind on our water rates,” Nilges said.
He presented the council with statistics from the Missouri Municipal League, which showed for cities of a similar size, Washington ranked among the lowest both in average water rates and calculating the rates as a percentage of the average household income.
The city plans to reach a decision on the water rates at the second council meeting in August.
This is the second proposed water rate schedule brought before the city.
“This is more aggressive than what we initially proposed, but this is not super aggressive,” Nilges said.
City officials set $215,000 as the minimal number to aim for in annual revenue in order to break even.
“It’s important to note that does not do anything for wholesale improvements. That does not put money away for a future water tank. That just gets us operationally, even within a reasonable timeline of 10 years.”
Changes to the rates in the proposal would include a $7 monthly service charge on all meters.
The city currently operates under a descending rate scale, which allows for the price to drop per gallon the more water a customer uses.
“We did meet with some of our heavy users, just so that they can have an idea of what to expect,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “We met with two of them and I talked on the phone with the other one, who was content with just hearing that.”
The proposal will keep the descending rate scale, but with adjustments.
“We essentially condensed the rate schedules as well, to try to generate more revenue while keeping the per thousand gallon number as low as we could,” Nilges said.
The proposal will not affect trash or sewer rates, which customers receive on the same bill as their water bill from the city.