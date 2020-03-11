The South Point Bark Park project is finally nearing completion, according to the Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker.
The park has been open while the department completes final projects, including fencing and signage.
Dunker gave an update on the project Wednesday, March 4, at the park board meeting.
The park is located off Old Highway 100 on Simmonds Avenue near the wastewater treatment plant.
Fencing
Dunker informed the board that the fencing is nearly finished.
“Washington Fencing Company appears to be almost done with installing all of the fencing,” he said.
Dunker said he’s pleased with the progress made.
“That area of land can get very muddy and be difficult to work in, which has delayed them,” he said. “They are close to finishing the project — it is coming together nicely.
Signage
Dunker told the board he’s in the process of obtaining a design for the park entry sign.
He had hoped to present the design at the meeting, but was still waiting on it. He expects to have it within the coming days.
After he receives the design, he will inform the board.
Dunker added that he anticipates the sign will be installed this spring.