Ongoing issues with the HVAC system at the Washington Public Library may have finally been addressed.
At Monday’s city council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said in the last two years the city has had several costly HVAC equipment failures. In February, a fan coil and compressor broke.
Dunker said the city was looking for answers to the problems and brought in CTS Group, St. Louis, to examine the issue. The city also hired CTS Group in 2019 to do an energy audit at city hall and the public safety building.
The goal was to see if the current HVAC setup was salvageable or needed to be replaced entirely.
CTS suggested the city use a vendor certified in dealing with the Daikin-brand HVAC unit. Jarrell Mechanical Contractors, St. Louis, was recommended.
Dunker said Jarrell came out and used Daikin-specific diagnostic equipment to investigate the HVAC system.
Prior to the council meeting, the Library Board of Directors met. Library Director Nelson Appell said he learned more from Jarrell during that visit than during the prior two years.
Appell said Jarrell identified a problem with the fresh air temperature. The variable range was, at some point, set at 50 degrees. Jarrell said it should have been set at 4 or 5 degrees.
Appell said, according to Jarrell, that meant the HVAC system was likely working harder than it should have and putting wear and tear onto parts.
Adjustments were made and Appell said the feeling now is that the system is salvageable and a full replacement won’t be needed at this time. At any rate, he said the adjustments should buy the city some time to get to the next step.
To do that, the city still needed to spend $15,082 for a new coil and compressor.
Library board member Jeff Holtmeier said it sounded like an expensive bandage, but if it meant the system could stay up and running for another few years, it would be a good idea.
The library board voted unanimously to approve the purchase.
Following the board’s vote, the city council did the same and awarded a contract to Jarrell for the work.