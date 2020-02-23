New playground equipment is coming to the city of Washington’s Main Park.
The council unanimously approved the purchase at Tuesday’s meeting.
The city will purchase the equipment from the Minnesota-based Landscape Structures. The equipment will cost $224,769.
Funding for playground improvements will come from the half-cent capital improvement sales tax. The budget for the playground was $250,000.
The purchase price includes installation, rubber surfacing and freight. The remaining $25,231 budgeted for the project will be used to remove the old equipment, grade the site, add a rock base and make improvements to the curbs, sidewalks and landscaping.
The plan is to install three new “pods” near the existing pavilion behind the current playground area. The city said the goal is to get kids further away from High Street.
The city’s park board backed the project earlier this month. The old equipment at the two existing playgrounds will remain in place while the new equipment is being installed.
The new equipment will replace old pieces that are fading and starting to rust. The rubber surface also is deteriorating.
The city said work is expected to start this spring and should be wrapped up in the late summer or fall.