The city of Washington is purchasing two new salt spreaders to replace aging equipment.
On Monday night the city council approved a contract with E&E Hydraulics & Industrial Maintenance, Union, to buy two new salt spreaders. The spreaders will cost a total of $12,435.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said his staff identified two old salt spreaders that needed to be replaced. He said the two were from 2007.
Dunker told the council the spreaders had bins made of plastic and were starting to get “brittle.” The new bins will be made out of stainless steel.
The purchase will come in under budget. The city had allocated $16,000 for the new spreaders.
New Aerator
The council also approved the purchase of another new piece of equipment for the parks department.
The city entered into a deal with Redexim Turf Products to purchase a solid tine aerator for $33,173.36. The aerator is a verti drain 2220 model.
Dunker said the cost is slightly over budget — the parks department had $33,000 allocated for the purchase — but still recommended moving ahead with the purchase.
The city tested out the aerator in August on a soccer field, he said, and “tt really worked well.”
Dunker said the model “goes down deeper” into the soil and really does a good job of creating air pockets.
He also told the council that with an increase in soccer games on the schedule, it would greatly benefit the city to take care of the fields.
“We could really use this piece of equipment,” he said.