The city of Washington has purchased land near its landfill.
The city announced Wednesday it has purchased 9.72 acres adjacent to the city’s landfill located at 925 Struckhoff Lane. The city owns and operates the landfill which accepts residential waste and serves contracted haulers within a 20-mile radius.
The location has been identified as a solid waste transfer station location.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the purchase is to keep all options open for the collection of solid waste within the area.
“(The city purchased the property) to ensure our solid waste collection is operating at the highest level of service and as cost effectively as possible,” Lamb said.
The Washington landfill opened up in 1997 and has received 640,000 tons of solid waste to date. On average, the landfill accepts approximately 25,000 tons per year of which 5,000 is collected from residents within the city.
City staff began moving forward in January 2018 with plans to open a landfill cell in lieu of a transfer station. The city had for a few years been exploring opening a transfer station and closing the landfill.
Last March the final cell at the landfill was opened. The goal is to have the cell open until 2025.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the city is trying to plan for the future.
“With volatility in the recycling market, solid waste collection and disposal is a top priority for the city,” he said. “The city of Washington will be continuously evaluating all options on how we handle solid waste generated by our citizens and the surrounding community throughout the coming years.”