Nearly $52,000 in equipment purchases were added to the city of Washington’s budget Monday.
The city council approved the purchases of a sludge spreader for the wastewater treatment plant, two additional mobile radios to be placed at Fire Headquarters at the communications backup location and CivicPlus software for the Parks and Recreation department.
The sludge spreader presented the greatest cost at $32,000. City Engineer John Nilges reported the new spreader was needed to replace an older one, which had broken an axel after more than 20 years of use.
“It was not a budget item,” Nilges said. “It’s an unforeseen purchase. It’s something we (use) every single day.”
In his letter to the council asking for the approval, Public Works Superintendent Kevin Quaethem said the new spreader, a Kuhns SL118, is the same brand as the old spreader, which gave the department good service.
The new spreader will be purchased from SN Partners in Dutzow.
The two radios come at a cost of $11,922.64 from Radio Comm Co.
City Director of Communications Lisa Moffitt said the purchase will allow for dedicated radios for the police and fire agencies at the backup location in the event the communications personnel would need to vacate its dispatch center at the Public Safety Building.
“We would like to purchase two dedicated radios to leave there at all times in case we would ever need it as a backup location,” Moffitt said. “. . . When all of this corona(virus) started, if we were to get contamination over there — where would we go? It was always our backup, but we actually put some other things in place to make it more of a permanent backup.”
The CivicPlus software, purchased from CivicPlus, will cost $8,000. Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said CivicPlus will replace the Tyler Parks and Recreation software purchased in February 2018.
Dunker said the previous software was not customer friendly, creating issues such as an inability to void transactions and double booking of facilities. He reported Tyler Technologies will refund $4,724 to the city of the $17,444 software purchase.
The council additionally approved a contract for the purchase of salt for the street department.
The city will pay a price of $60.07 per ton for the salt from Compass Minerals. Street Department Superintendent Tony Bonastia said this is a $14.63 per ton savings from the previous year.
The amount of salt purchased by the city will depend on need.
“Last year was kind of mild so we didn’t use as much,” Bonastia said. “We probably used a little under 2,000 tons. That’s probably why we’re seeing the salt prices down a little lower.”
The city has budgeted for $135,000 in salt purchases in 2021. The expected purchase amount is between 2,000 and 4,000 tons.