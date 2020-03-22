The city of Washington approved three pre-annexation agreements to prepare for the Meadowlake Farm subdivision to join the city.
The subdivision, located off Pottery Road and south of Highway 100, is just outside the city limits. All 61 lots have applied for voluntary annexation after years of discussion with the city.
At Monday’s council meeting, a public hearing on the possible annexation took place. There were no objections or comments from the public.
A vote on Meadowlake’s annexation is scheduled for April. The city has not announced if the meeting will be canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Following the hearing, the council approved three preannexation agreements. City Administrator Darren Lamb said the agreements cover the details of the annexation procedure and includes the costs related to hooking up into the city’s utility systems.
Lamb said the first agreement covered 58 of the 61 lots on the site. All lot owners are required to pay the city $2,728.50.
The second agreement is for the two lots with no homes. Those lots will only be charged $2,228.50 for connecting to the city.
The final agreement covers the lot with the subdivision’s treatment plant. The plant needs to be taken offline — one of the reasons the neighborhood is seeking to join the city.
The subdivision’s homeowner’s association will pay the city $29,000 as part of the agreement.
The deals are only enforced if annexation is approved.
Earlier this month, the city’s planning and zoning commission threw its support behind the annexation request. The plan board voted unanimously to recommend the annexation approval.
Just like at the council meeting, there were no objections to the request at the plan board public hearing.
At a council meeting in February, Public Works Director John Nilges said Meadowlake’s current septic system needs to be taken off-
line. In order to do that, it needs a new system to hook into. That’s where the city comes in.
At the Feb. 18 meeting, the city entered into an agreement with UNNCO Development Corp., Big Elm, LLC, and Little Elm, LLC. The agreements will allow for a sewer line extension project. Nilges said the sewer line would be extended west from the Autumn Leaf subdivision to Meadowlake.
Nilges said another connection point would be added to the northwest to plan for future development.
If the annexation is approved, Nilges said the deal requires the city to have the project done in 90 days.
The city also maintains water rights for the subdivision. Right now the residents are served by Krakow Water District No. 1.
Nilges said the annexation agreement says the city will provide service within six months. He said the city can purchase the water from the water district, but will eventually run a line to the subdivision. The question is where.
A water line “sleeve” is mapped in the area of Clay Street, Highway 100 and Pottery Road. The city could extend that line and hook up with Meadowlake.
Nilges said the city will be working on a hydraulic study to figure out the best way to move the project forward.
Once Meadowlake is on the city’s water system, Nilges said the line could then hook up with the Autumn Leaf subdivision and improve issues within that neighborhood.
The city will be working with adjacent property owners on the water line project.