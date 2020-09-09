With drivers no longer driving in circles on Circle Drive, the city of Washington is changing the name of the street.
Circle Drive is located on the south side of the current pool.
Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said at the park board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2, that the city is asking for name suggestions from the park board. Proposed names discussed at the meeting included: Aquatic Drive, Race Track Trace, Park Gateway Drive, Complex Drive, Aquatic Park Boulevard and Aquatics Circle Drive.
The board voted to approve the name change to Aquatics Circle Drive.
Dunker said he will bring the suggestion before the transportation committee before it goes to the Washington City Council.