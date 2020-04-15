The coronavirus outbreak has caused a much-loved fundraising event to change its date.
The Jordan Scheer Memorial Children’s Relay For Life will not take place April 24 at Washington High School.
The event is now scheduled to be held in conjunction with the Franklin County Relay For Life Friday, June 12.
This change was due to the extended shutdown of the Washington School District, according to Allison Graves, WHS teacher.
Graves explained that the logistics of the event are still being worked out.
“It is not an ideal situation, but we are adapting and changing as we further replan the event,” she said.
Changes
Graves said that this year’s participants in the Children’s Relay can expect several things to be different.
The Franklin County Relay does last all night and while the children’s relay will be held in conjunction, it will not be coordinated by student leaders, even though some may be in attendance along with Student Council sponsors.
“Elementary students attending will need to be accompanied by an adult,” Graves said. “This allows them to come and go at their discretion.”
The student essay and poster contest will not be taking place since campuses are closed and there is not a safe way to retrieve those items. Students are encouraged to bring items they wish to be display at the event.
Graves noted that the opening ceremony will be dedicated to the Jordan Scheer Memorial Relay and to the students who have contributed to it.
Campsite
There also will be a “campsite” dedicated to the Children’s Relay.
“We will have activities for the Children’s Relay, such as games and crafts,” said Graves, adding the game area also be the meeting place for participants in the Children’s Relay. T-shirts will be distributed from this area for students and teachers who have previously registered.
The campsite will close at 10 p.m. the night of the event.
Fundraising
According to Graves, the fundraiser between schools will now be replaced with a general fundraiser for the Jordan Scheer Relay.
“Students were given pledge envelops before the school shutdown happened,” she said. “Those students will still be able to turn in the money raised at the rescheduled event.”
Those who wish to donate to the Jordan Scheer Children’s Relay For Life can do so online by going to the Franklin County Relay website, www.relayforlife.org/franklinmo and find the Jordan Scheer Memorial team.
Registration
Graves explained that those who wish to participate in the Children’s Relay who have not registered will still be able to take part in the event.
“We are no longer requiring participates to register at this point because parents are now responsible for supervising their children,” she said. “Those who want to participants in the Children’s Relay can just come to the event.”
Silver Lining
Co-Chair for Franklin County Relay For Life, Wendy Wildberger said she is excited to incorporate the Children’s Relay to the event and hopes it will draw more attention to both annual events.
“Despite the circumstances, I think combining the two relays could be a really good thing,” she said. “And I hope that it will draw in a larger crowd and increase awareness.”
Graves added that while the kids are sad that the event has been postponed, it is exciting they will still be able to participate in the county relay.
“We will do the best we can do with the situation to make this event happen,” she said.
For more information and updates on the Children’s Relay, visit https://sites.google.com/site/whschildrensrelay/.
For more information on the Franklin County Relay for Life, visit https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLifeRFLCY20NOR?pg=entry&fr_id=95426 or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/relay.franklinmo.