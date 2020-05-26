The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a new date for its annual golf tournament that was postponed due to COVID-19.
The golf tournament will now take place Friday, June 12, at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
“We can’t wait to see everyone on the golf course,” said Amanda Griesheimer, Chamber marketing director.
There is a new format this year with teams of four — men, women and mixed.
The cost is $400 per team and includes golf, a cart, lunch, beer/soda and dinner.
Skins and mulligans will be available for purchase.
Sponsorships are available.
For more information, contact Cheryl at 636-239-2715, extension 102.