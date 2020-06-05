After a couple of weeks of uneasy quiet, the Washington Fire Department ran 11 calls in three days, including a vehicle extrication and house fire.
The house fire on Hillside Farm Road caused heavy damage and displaced the family.
According to WFD Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg, an unattended candle in a bedroom was to blame for the blaze that completely destroyed the contents of a bedroom and caused severe smoke and heat damage throughout the home.
“The resident and a young child were able to exit the home with no injuries,” Frankenberg said. “When I arrived there was moderate smoke showing and a neighbor was able to keep the fire in check with a garden hose. Smoke inside was banked from floor to ceiling.”
As firefighters prepared to make entry, one took over using the garden hose through the bedroom window. Frankenberg said crews used less than 100 gallons of water to extinguish the remaining fire.
“The water guage never even dropped from full,” he said. “We did set up a porta-tank with our tankers, but it wasn’t needed. The fire completely consumed a desk and the mattress in the room.”
Although water use was minimal, the chief said smoke and intense heat damaged other portions of the home.
The call for the house fire came out at 8:14 a.m. and about 20 Washington firefighters responded.
Frankenberg stressed the monitoring of candles in homes and encouraged all residents to close bedroom doors when rooms are not in use to prevent the spread of fire into other parts of a structure if a fire does break out.
Other Calls
The fire call Wednesday morning was the first of several emergency calls for the WFD that day.
Just after arriving on Hillside Farm Road, the WFD received another first-alarm call to respond to The Homestead at Hickory, but that call ended up being a false alarm.
Later in the evening as storms passed through town, four storm-related calls came in as well as an EMS assist and motor vehicle accident.
At around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the WFD responded to a serious car accident on Highway 100 east of St. Johns Road.
Frankenberg explained the female driver left the roadway and struck a tree, requiring extrication and an assist from Boles Fire Department.
“The driver had lacerations and a possible chest injury,” Frankenberg said. “She was transported directly to St. Louis.”
Also Tuesday crews responded to another wreck at Franklin and 8th streets and two unauthorized burns earlier in the day.