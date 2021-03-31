The Busch Creek Greenway project took a significant step forward earlier this month as members of the Washington City Council approved an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation that allows for portions of the greenway to be built in the right-of-way of Highway 47.
The 3-mile bicycle and walking greenway has been in development for years, including its inclusion in citywide transportation plans in 1999 and 2011. Both plans identified the need for the greenway.
In 2018, officials plotted a path for the greenway to start at the intersection of Jefferson and Eighth streets. That vision now includes plans for the greenway’s network of new sidewalks to head east before ultimately connecting with the eastern terminus of the Rotary Riverfront Trail.
Washington City Engineer John Nilges said the greenway is more than a “recreational trail.”
“One of city staff’s goals ... with any new sidewalk project is to build them in a way that connect neighborhoods to existing sidewalks and transportation options,” Nilges said. “When this is completed, it will connect the Washington School complex to the city’s downtown area and connect residents along the greenway to the city’s pedestrian-friendly facilities like the riverfront trail and other city parks.”
He continued: “I don’t know if people realize how big of a deal this is, but there are no sidewalks near the school right now. There will be once this project is completed.”
Construction of the greenway is largely being financed by the federal government’s Transportation Alternative Program, a nationwide grant project that helps fund non-motor vehicle-related infrastructure projects such as sidewalks or bicycle lanes on roadways.
The federal portion of the grant is $580,162. The city match would be about $145,000.
Nilges and other city officials said they anticipate construction of the greenway to begin sometime this year. Officials had previously hoped to begin construction on the project in January, according to previous reporting by The Missourian.
“We are 100 percent solely tied to how fast the state and federal government takes to move this project forward, but the city is ready,” Nilges said.