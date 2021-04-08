City officials are hoping that someone will come forward with information regarding who is responsible for cutting a redbud tree down in Washington’s Burger Park.
The tree, which was planted last October, was cut about a third of the way up the tree’s trunk from the ground. It was discovered by Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker last week, and he posted photos to the department’s Facebook page in hopes that someone would come forward with information.
“This tree wasn’t under power lines. It didn’t have any limbs that were blocking the sidewalk and being an obstruction. Somebody had to go out of their way to cut this tree down. ... Since I don’t think that people are walking along International Avenue with chainsaws and cutting tools, this was planned,” Dunker said. “I’m hoping someone would have seen it, but I also think that the tree was probably cut at night.”
He said it is too soon to tell if the tree will survive or will need to be replaced. The city’s Urban Forestry Committee has discussed ways that the tree could be salvaged.
“If it does come out of it, it will take a long time, maybe even years, before it looks like a tree,” Dunker said.
Under ideal growing conditions, a redbud tree could have a life expectancy for between 10 to 20 years.
He said Craig Small, of Craig’s Tree Service, has offered the city a free replacement tree if the redbud tree doesn’t survive.
The Burger Park tree cutting is the second time this year that trees on public property have been cut down. Earlier this year, an unidentified man paid laborers to cut 150 trees along the eastern portion of the Riverfront Trail. Criminal charges are still pending against that man, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker. Officials have not released the property owner’s name.
Meanwhile, the city is making plans for its Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, April 17. This year’s celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Angel of Hope Garden, which is in Hillermann Park behind the All Abilities Park area.
Planned activities include the commemorative plantings of two trees. One, a swamp white oak tree, which is being donated by Hillermann Nursery & Florist, is in recognition of Arbor Day. A bald cypress tree also is being donated by Forest ReLeaf and is being planted as part of the “Show-Me Your Roots” initiative of this year’s state bicentennial celebration.
Attendees of this year’s celebration also will have the chance to learn about removing invasive honeysuckle species, proper mulching techniques and basic tree care and planting tips. Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy will also be on hand to read a proclamation in honor of Arbor Day.
Volunteers who want to help with clean-up efforts at the park are encouraged to bring their own work gloves, Dunker said.