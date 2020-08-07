Coronavirus changed many changes at the Washington Town & Country Fair market hog show this year, but one thing remain the same. A Bryson was in the winner’s ring.
Evelyn Bryson, 13, Washington Eager Beavers 4-H, took home the grand champion prize for her 287-pound hog, Elmer.
“I love pigs,” Bryson said. “It’s bittersweet after all of the work, but it’s a great experience and I’ve learned so much.”
This is Bryson’s fourth year showing hogs and her hogs have won reserve grand champion for the past two years.
Bryson’s sister, Grace, who also has shown a grand champion hog in the past, competed against her younger sister Wednesday after winning her class as well.
Bryson said one of her secrets to success was plying Elmer with a healthy supply of white-powdered doughnuts.
“This is my first grand champion!” she said. “The best part is spending time with my family. It’s a real bonding experience.”
The grand reserve champion, a 288-pound hog, was shown Wednesday by New Haven 4-H member Mya Rode. She competed head to head with Bryson in their class and again for the final championship selection.
In all, 144 blue-ribbon hogs were shown Wednesday in 17 classes, ranging in weight from 250 to 300 pounds.
The judge this years was Steve Stumpe, a member of the MFA state board, whose family runs a cattle operation near Sullivan. Both he and his children have shown animals at the Washington Town & Country Fair in years past.
“There were a lot of quality pigs and kids here today,” Stumpe said. “They all did an excellent job under the circumstances they faced this year. They hung in there and completed excellent projects.”
Showmanship
Madison Diener, 11, Campbellton Livestock 4-H, took home the beginner showmanship award. Dylan See, 13, New Haven 4-H, won intermediate showmanship honors and Joshua Siebert, Krakow 4-H, was the senior showmanship winner.
Classes
Class winners in the market hog show included: Landon Baynes, New Haven 4-H; Kylie Alfermann, Campbellton Livestock 4-H; Olivia Struckhoff, Krakow 4-H; Matty Homer, Jeffriesburg 4-H; Hunter Steele, Jeffriesburg 4-H; Caroline Heimos, Washington Eager Beavers 4-H; Paetyn See, New Haven 4-H; Dylan Loepker, Go Hog Wild 4-H; Abby Loesing, Washington Eager Beavers 4-H; Amelia Heimos, Washington Eager Beavers 4-H; Matthew Loesing, Washington Eager Beavers 4-H; Ayden Pehle, New Haven 4-H; Evelyn Bryson, Washington Eager Beavers 4-H; Isabelle Enke, Rockford Rebels 4-H; Grace Bryson, Washington Eager Beavers 4-H; Cierra Loepker, Go Hog Wild 4-H; and Oryan Ray, Go Hog Wild 4-H.