Family and friends of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School (SFBRHS) graduates began reserving seats in the bleachers and on the football field at 7 a.m Sunday, June 28, for the outdoor graduation ceremony, a first in the school’s history.
The 38th annual commencement exercise, which began two hours later, celebrated the high school seniors of the Class of 2020, who finished their senior academic year online and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The graduation ceremony was held nearly two months later than normal due to the virus.
The event was livestreamed over the SFBRHS YouTube channel.
Salutatorian Anna Elbert delivered her opening address after campus minister Amanda Wunderlich led a welcoming invocation.
Elbert said despite the year’s turmoil, the class found a home at SFBRHS. “We made face masks a fashion statement,” she joked.
Elbert, Benjamin Juengling, Daniel Mallinckrodt, Mitchel Mohesky, Drew Snider, Grace West and valedictorian Jonah Little were recognized withstudent of distinction awards, which require graduating with a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0.
The commencement speaker was former Washington Fire Department Chief Bill Halmich, a 1966 graduate of SFBHS. He spoke to the unprecedented times the Class of 2020 was facing and his own experience of being drafted into the Vietnam War shortly after he graduated.
The 141 graduates then rose from their socially-distanced seats to receive their diplomas. In the front row, a chair was left empty in honor of John “Jack” Post, a member of the Class of 2020 who passed away in October 2018 and has an honorary degree from SFBRHS.
After the presentation of diplomas, Principal Pam Tholen announced the scholarship awards and statistics of the seniors.
In his valedictory address, Little encouraged the class to continue its service to the community. “Great institutions are built on service,” he said.
Joseph and Jane Humphreys, parents of Elijah Humphreys, delivered the traditional benediction over the graduating class. President and chaplain Fr. Michael Boehm concluded the commencement with a prayer, before the seniors took their positions around the field to toss their graduation caps. As they did, the scoreboard behind them read 2020.
Senior Grant Meyer said he was able to stay connected with his friends and teachers during their time apart, but he was grateful for the in-person graduation ceremony. “It’s the first time other than prom that we’ve all been together,” he said. “And it will probably be the last time.”
While the location and layout was different this year than in the past, Meyer said he anticipated graduation to be the same, “minus the handshakes.”
Ainsley Virtudazo said it was hard to not experience a traditional senior year. “We missed out on some special things,” she said, including her senior varsity soccer season, a traditional prom and the beloved last day of school outdoor morning barbecue.
Stephanie Juengling, parent of Ben Juengling, said the unprecedented conclusion of the academic year at home was difficult. “I appreciate all Borgia has done to give seniors as many experiences as possible at the end of this year,” she said.
Senior Ava Kemper’s father, Dan Kemper, said, “It was tough to watch all the seniors from any school put up with COVID-19.” He said he thought Borgia was well prepared for the situation, as the school has utilized iPad technology for daily learning for several years now. “I think they did a really great job for all of the seniors.”