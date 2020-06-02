St. Francis Borgia Regional High School is hosting a prayer service "for an end to racism" Thursday, June 4, at 6:30 p.m. under the pavilion.
Social distancing will be observed and attendees are encouraged to consider wearing a mask.
Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 12:03 am
