For the second time this year, the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission will look into a proposed lot sale at the Heidmann Industrial Park to the Noah’s Arc Foundation.
In February, the plan board reviewed, and backed, a potential sale of Lot 12 to the foundation. On Monday night, the plan board will review a plan to sell Lot 18.
The meeting will be held Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at Washington City Hall.
This week, the Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation backed selling Lot 18 in the park to Noah’s Arc Foundation. The deal would void the prior transaction involving Lot 12.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the industrial park is technically a planned development. Every time a lot is up for sale, the planning and zoning commission has to review the change in the plans.
Earlier this year the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a license to the Noah’s Arc Foundation for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing. The address on the permit was listed as Lot 12 in the industrial park.
Based on city zoning, the Noah’s Arc Foundation doesn’t require any additional permits in order to operate. When the city approved its medical marijuana zoning, it decided to treat the businesses like any other manufacturing company.
Marijuana-infused products are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
Annexation
Also on the agenda is a voluntary annexation request. To be more specific, it’s 61 voluntary annexation requests.
The entire Meadowlake Farm subdivision, all 61 lots, is applying to join the city. The plan board will review the request and the city council will have the final approval on the annexation.
The subdivision, located off Pottery Road, is just outside the boundaries of the city. In years past, the city has expressed interest about in annexing the property.
In 2014, voters denied a request to have the subdivision annexed into the city. Last month, the city entered into an agreement with UNNCO Development Corp., Big Elm, LLC, and Little Elm, LLC that would pave the way for Meadowlake to become part of the city. The council unanimously approved the deal.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the agreement is related to extending sewer service to the neighborhood. The agreements with the three property owners will clear a path for city service to make its way to Meadowlake.
Lamb said the agreement is several years in the making.
Public Works Director John Nilges said Meadowlake’s current septic system needs to be taken offline. In order to do that, it needs a new system to hook into.
Nilges said the sewer line would be extended west from the Autumn Leaf subdivision to Meadowlake. Nilges said another connection point would be added to the northwest to plan for future development.
If the annexation is approved, Nilges said the deal requires the city to have the project done in 90 days. Meadowlake homeowners would pay for the cost of closing their current system.
Other Items
The plan board also will review an annexation request for Phase 3 of Weber Farms. The board is set to review a preliminary plat for the same project.
Another preliminary plat, this one for 95 E. First St. also will be reviewed.
Finally the board will review a rezoning request for a property located on Fifth Street and Penn Street. The property is seeking a zoning change from R-3 Multi Family to C1 General Commercial.