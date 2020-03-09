Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Rain likely. High 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.