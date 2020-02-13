Two potential sales of lots in the Heidmann Industrial Park were supported by the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission.
Monday night, the city’s plan board unanimously supported selling lots 12, 21, 22 and 23 at the industrial park. The board’s recommendation will be sent to the city council which has the final say on the sales.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the industrial park is technically a planned development. Every time a lot is up for sale, the planning and zoning commission has to review the change in the plans.
“Every single lot sale has to go through an amendment to the redevelopment plan to have that sale plan approved — to have a change in ownership,” he said. “We don’t have an actual development plan, it’s just something we have to do in order for the property to change hands.”
Lot 12
The first lot discussed was Lot 12, located west of Enduro Drive and north of Vossbrink Drive. The lot has 9.4 acres.
Noah’s Arc Foundation is seeking to buy the land.
Earlier this year the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a license to the Noah’s Arc Foundation for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing. The address on the permit was listed as Lot 12 in the industrial park.
Based on city zoning, the Noah’s Arc Foundation doesn’t require any additional permits in order to operate. When the city approved its medical marijuana zoning, it decided to treat the businesses like any other manufacturing company.
Marijuana-infused products are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
Maniaci said the sale of the lot is expected to close in March. He said the final sale plan likely will be presented to the council next month.
The plan board unanimously backed the sale.
Project Trace
Lots 21-23 are part of what the city is calling Project Trace.
The three lots are a total of 16.4 acres. The sale is expected to close in early March and the council is slated to vote on the deal Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Maniaci said it should be a “pretty good project” for the city.
The buyer is waiting on state incentives for the project. Maniaci said any announcements about the status of the project by the buyer could result in a loss of those incentives.
The 353 Redevelopment Corporation also recommended approval at its meeting earlier this month.
Maniaci said if the sales go through, only two lots would be left in the park.