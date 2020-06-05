The city of Washington approved a temporary series of road closures ahead of two planned protests this weekend.
The closures impact a block around the city’s public safety building located at 301 Jefferson St. A march has been scheduled for Friday afternoon while a rally is set for Sunday.
There will be a temporary road closure and no parking allowed on Jefferson Street from Third to Fourth Street, on Fourth Street from Jefferson to Lafayette Street, and on Third Street between Jefferson and Lafayette.
The closures will be in effect starting Friday, June 5, at noon and will end Monday, June 8, at 8 a.m.
Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the closures are similar to what the city does during festivals and other events. Some of the barriers will be removable and others will be concrete. Sitzes said the barriers are to prevent people from driving into the crowd — the idea is to provide a safe space for people to gather.
Sitzes said the city has been preparing for the protests, but does not anticipate any problems.