The 45th annual Bike Safety Rodeo is set to return to the Washington Fairgrounds at 9 a.m. May 22.
The event, cosponsored by the Washington Police Department and the Washington Optimist Club, was canceled last year due to social distancing concerns and COVID-19, according to The Missourian archives.
Bicycle skill stations will be set up for children ages 5-13 where they can compete in three age brackets to win trophies. Children 5 and under will have the opportunity to pedal through a miniature town with their parents, according to a press release.
Staff from Revolution Cycles will be on-site to inspect and perform light repairs to participating bikes.
Participants must be accompanied by a parent or young adult and bring their own bicycles.
Representatives from Mercy Hospital Washington and the Steve Thiemann family will hand out helmets to each participant.
Additionally, Mercy Hospital Washington and the Washington Police Department will be offering car seat safety checks. Participation in the Bike Safety Rodeo is not required to have a car seat checked.