Washington Area Ambulance District (WAAD) personnel responded to 4,015 calls for service in 2019, which is up 309 over the previous year.
Making up 38 percent of those calls (1,532) were emergency responses and 33 percent (1,350) transfers to and from medical facilities.
According to the 2019 year-end report prepared by Chief Terry Buddemeyer, Narcan was administered to 25 patients in 2019, which was a 39 percent decrease from the 39 doses administered in 2018.
Responses
The WAAD has a full-time staff of 20 employees, and an additional 23 part-time emergency medical technicians.
Those men and women staff three Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances 24 hours per day.
Two ambulances are based at the Washington Avenue headquarters and a third ambulance is stationed at a base located on Highway A.
To further break down the emergency responses, WAAD personnel treated victims of 369 accidental injuries, 180 motor vehicle accidents and 167 cardiac emergencies.
Ambulance personnel also assisted 222 invalids and provided mutual aid standby for other departments 152 times last year.
Of the overall responses, 1,558 (38.8 percent) resulted in an urgent transport to a medical facility, 1,152 (28 percent) were nonurgent transports and the remaining 830 (20 percent) of responses did not result in or require an ambulance transport from the scene.
Pickups
Buddemeyer explained the Washington ambulance district is divided into six zones (four city wards and two rural zones). Two additional zones have been designated for health care and residential care facilities to allow better tracking of responses.
In 2019, 33 percent of WAAD zone responses (1,348) were to Mercy Hospital Washington. The second highest response area (689) was Washington Ward 2. Washington Ward 1 (284), Washington Ward 3 (257) and Washington Ward 4 (221) rounded out the top five pickup locations.
Of the total pickups in 2019, 1,141 were from a residence, 217 were from a business, and 189 were from an auto accident.
The remaining pick-ups were from assisted living and nursing facilities, doctor’s offices and 17 pickups were from churches.
Drop-Offs
Of the total 2019 responses, more than 38 percent (1,557) of the patients were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington, another 660, or 16 percent, were transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, and 20 percent, or 838 responses did not result in any transport.
In addition to transporting patients to hospitals in the Mercy system, WAAD ambulances transported patients to more than 30 other medical facilities within 100 miles of Washington, including Jefferson City, Columbia, St. Louis, Granite City and Phelps County.
Busiest
On an average day in 2019 WAAD staff responded to 11 calls in a 24-hour period.
The heaviest call volume was in the month of July with 366 and the month with the lowest call volume was March with 300 calls.
The average number of calls by day of the week in 2019 was 573, the heaviest call volume was on Mondays when 15.7 percent or 630 calls for service came in.
Wednesdays were second with 589, followed closely by Tuesdays with 584 calls for service.
The day of the week with the least amount of calls last year was Sunday, with 515 calls for service.
The busiest time of day for EMS calls in 2019 was in the afternoon.
The hours of 2 to 4 p.m. saw the highest volume with 680 calls within the two-hour period.
The time of the day with the least amount of calls all year were the hours of 4 to 6 a.m. with 111 calls coming in.
History
Since 2007, the WAAD has responded to 39,499 calls for service.
After slight decreases in 2009 and 2010, the call volume has increased every year since 2011.
In 2007 WAAD personnel responded to 2,628 calls. Since that time, the yearly calls for service have increased by an average of 145 each year.
The increase in calls last year of 309 is the second largest spike in calls from year to year since 2016 and 2017 when there was an increase of 354.