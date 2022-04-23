Bethel Hills, an inclusive residential complex in Dutzow designed for people with and without developmental disabilities, is set to open June 1.
Six residents are expected to move into the 127-acre community in Warren County that day, said Billie Kramme, who serves on the board for Bethel Hills. More residents will follow, she said.
The group behind the project, Advocates for Community Choice, is remodeling and repurposing an old campground into apartments and duplexes.
“We’re getting to the tail end,” Kramme said. “There’s still some work, but the major systems are complete.”
All of this was possible, she said, because of a group of generous contractors who volunteered their time and talents to the project.
“Our contractors have saved us tens of thousands of dollars,” Kramme said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
Because of those savings and community donations, the developers have not had to borrow any money — yet. “We’re at the place now where the bills will be coming in for the flooring — that’s a pretty big one — and painting,” she said. “So we’ll see how we come out with all of that. It’s going to be right about what we expected as far as the cost — maybe a little bit more, because the material costs have gone up.”
Despite the uptick in costs, the group still plans to remodel other parts of the campground to allow for more residents.
When all phases of the project are complete, Advocates for Community Choice hope to have space for about 70 residents. The developers are hosting an open house of the property at 10450 Voelkerding Road in Marthasville, June 26 from 1-4 p.m.