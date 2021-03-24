At face value, there are likely few things in common between Washington and Bartlesville, Oklahoma, but depending on decisions made April 5, the list of similarities might grow.
Bartlesville, a city of 35,750 people, is one of the most recent cities to launch a Lime Scooter program with 75 scooters.
A similar six-month trial period with 60 scooters is being proposed in Washington. The city’s Traffic Commission is expected to meet to discuss the issue on Friday, April 2, ahead of the city council meeting April 5.
Lime Scooters, one of the nation’s largest electric scooter rental companies, approached the city earlier this year about launching a pilot program for smaller communities. Lime Scooters are typically found in larger metropolitan communities, including St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago and Los Angeles.
According to Bartlesville city officials, the e-scooter program officially launched in December. Four months later, Community Development Director Lisa Beeman said the scooters’ arrival has “gone as well as can be expected.”
“The scooters are probably being used more for recreational pleasure than for actual transportation needs,” Beeman said. Washington city officials have said they hoped the scooters could bring people from the city’s riverfront to the stores along Elm and Main streets.
“There has been some problem with people riding them on the downtown sidewalks too fast and nearly hitting pedestrians and some concerns about riding them in privately owned garages or on privately owned properties,” Beeman said. “Otherwise, we have been pleased with the program.”
Washington City Council members have said they are concerned about the safety of pedestrians, Lime scooter users and motorists. Beeman said Bartlesville shared those same concerns but said there have not been any motor vehicle or pedestrian crashes involving a Lime Scooter user since the program launched there.
“The biggest problem (for police) has been where people — kids — are riding the scooters on the downtown city sidewalks during the business day and interfering with pedestrian traffic,” Beeman said. She said the city asked Lime to zone off areas such as private property and privately owned garages from where the scooters can operate. Beeman said the city has had no issues since then.
Lime Scooters Senior Operations Manager Allison Forms said the company would be willing to do the same in Washington. Officials here have discussed limiting the scooters to specific areas in downtown Washington, the Rotary Riverfront Trail and the city’s parks.
If the scooters travel outside of the zone, Forms said the scooters will be programmed to power off and safely slow to a stop. The rider will have to manually walk the scooter back into the zone before they will power back on.
Another area of concern for Washington city leaders is how the Lime scooters will be parked along the city sidewalks. Some city officials had said they believe the scooters won’t be parked properly, will fall over and will appear as “trash or litter.”
To combat this shared concern, Beeman said Bartlesville officials wrote into their agreement with Lime that if a scooter was left in a problematic area, it would be picked up by the city’s public works staff and taken to their operations facility, and the user would be charged $120. She said the company was fine with that.
“So far, we only have had to pick up one that was dumped in a drainage ditch. Sometimes the wind will blow them down, or they will fall, and it looks a bit messy, but it hasn’t been an ongoing problem to the point I would take action,” Beeman said. “Overall, it has been a very good experience. The Lime people have been very good to work with and have always responded quickly to any of our concerns. It is a learning process but a good one.”