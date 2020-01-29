Many St. Louisans have heard of the famous Moon automobile of the early twentieth century, but what about the Dyke, the Dorris, and the Gardner?
Authors and car enthusiasts Molly Butterworth and Thomas Eyssell will discuss the city’s prominence as a key automobile manufacturing hub through the 1960s during a presentation on their book “They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis” this Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington Public Library.
Dig down under the roads to uncover the previous lives of streets that once served as Automobile Rows lined with beautiful buildings in which to buy or repair cars.
Let Butterworth and Eyssell take the wheel of this in-depth guide to the automotive heritage of St. Louis. Sit back and enjoy the ride, from the horseless carriage, through the halcyon 1920s, and up to the ever-changing automobile industry of today.
The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
About the Authors
Butterworth started her museum career and began nurturing her love of vehicles in high school as a volunteer in the National Museum of the United States Air Force. That career has included roles as curator and director of the Museum of Transportation and historic building preservationist at Faust Park.
Happily, that career has also provided a little vacation time to spend with a 1975 Argosy 28 trailer built just blocks from where she was in the shared hometown of Versailles, Ohio.
Eyssell has been a professor of finance and legal studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis for more than 30 years and a car guy for nearly 50.
His love of automobiles began with his work as a mechanic in the early 1970s and continues to this day. He currently has four 1960s muscle cars in his garage and is always looking to add to the “fleet.”