Franklin County Government Center
Buy Now

A Franklin County committee recommended awarding more than a half million dollars in federal stimulus money Tuesday for a planned Washington homeless shelter.

Life’s River requested $595,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee to build out and furnish the building it recently acquired on Highway A. Work will be needed to update fire sprinklers, plumbing, the HVAC system, electricity and other areas, while security cameras, furniture, bedding, appliances and kitchen and bathroom accessories need to be added, according to an application filed with the county. 