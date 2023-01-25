A Franklin County committee recommended awarding more than a half million dollars in federal stimulus money Tuesday for a planned Washington homeless shelter.
Life’s River requested $595,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee to build out and furnish the building it recently acquired on Highway A. Work will be needed to update fire sprinklers, plumbing, the HVAC system, electricity and other areas, while security cameras, furniture, bedding, appliances and kitchen and bathroom accessories need to be added, according to an application filed with the county.
“Our location is in an industrial building per City of Washington Planning and Zoning and requires extensive modification to become a residential living facility,” Life’s River President Anne McPherson wrote in its application to the county.
The nonprofit Life’s River is seeking to provide a safe environment for families in transition with various educational and mentoring experiences. According to the funding request, the county does not currently have overnight accommodations for homeless families, with an estimated 30 families in need of that type of shelter.
“Over the years, this shelter has the potential to help thousands of Franklin County residents get back on their feet,” the application stated.
The ARPA Committee is made up of the three county commissioners, county Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. Its recommendations need final approval during a regular commission meeting.
First District Commissioner Todd Boland, whose wife is on the board of Life’s River, and ARPA Committee member Greg Hoberock recused themselves from voting. According to previous Missourian reporting, Hoberock owns the building that will be used for the shelter, while his wife, McPherson, is the head of the Washington Charitable Foundation, which will lease the building.
“I support it, I know a lot about it,” Hoberock told other committee members via teleconferencing. “It’s something that’s been going on for several years. They’ve done a lot of work to get to where they are today. They’re very close.”
The $595,000 grant from the county would cover the entire cost of finishing the building, according to the application. Life’s River has a $350,000 annual budget.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said the program ties in to other nonprofit agencies the county has awarded ARPA funds to, including organizations that assist domestic violence victims and at risk children.
“They are helping people in dire need,” he said. “To me, that’s a small investment for us to make to, hopefully, help several people in the long run.”
Gibson saw a need for such a shelter when handing out meals to the homeless around Christmas.
“At that time, as you guys recall, it was very cold, and there were not enough resources anywhere in the county to house the homeless,” she said. “That’s a little personal testimony that I saw the need in person — and it was very devastating, honestly. So my support would definitely be for this to happen, it’s a huge need here in the county.”
The Washington City Council voted 5-3 in November to award the Washington Charitable Foundation a special use permit to operate the shelter, according to previous Missourian reporting. The council imposed several restrictions on the shelter, including limiting it to 25 people residing there, except during special circumstances, when it can house an extra five people for up to a 30-day window.