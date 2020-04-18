The world has been hooked on the Netflix hit documentary series “Tiger King.”
The show, which became available on the streaming service in March, quickly drew a reported 34 million viewers and has become a pop culture phenomenon.
It may come as a surprise that there is a nearby connection between the area and one of the facilities featured in the documentary, G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma facility has been known by multiple names, such as the G.W. Zoo, and now goes by The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park.
According to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch report in August 2008, the facility was reportedly the recipient of 20 lions and tigers, two wolves, a mountain lion, a bear and a leopard from the Wesa-A-Geh-Ya exotic animal sanctuary in Warren County, located near Truxton.
The animals needed a new home after Wesa closed shortly following an incident where one of the sanctuary’s adult tigers reportedly scaled a fence and attacked a volunteer working at the facility.
Wesa-A-Geh-Ya, which in Cherokee means “the cat lady,” was in operation from 1986 until 2008, though it stopped being open to the public in 2003.
Wesa was owned by Kenneth and Sandra Smith. At the time the animals were reportedly set to be transferred to Oklahoma, Sandra was quoted calling the G.W. Exotic Animal Park a heaven for the animals and that the Oklahoma facility was what she had tried to achieve at Wesa.
In 2008, the G.W. Exotic Animal park was owned by Joseph Schreibvogel, now legally known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage but most commonly known as Joe Exotic.
Maldonado-Passage is the primary character observed in “Tiger King.” The documentary follows the tribulations of his attempts to operate the facility and a feud that exists between exotic animal operations, such as the G.W. Zoo, and Big Cat Rescue, an animal sanctuary located in Tampa, Fla., which also is involved in animal rights activism.
Currently imprisoned, Maldonado-Passage was convicted of two counts of murder-for-hire, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act for falsifying wildlife records, and nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.
A 22-year sentence was handed down to Maldonado-Passage for these crimes in January of this year.
Among the offenses, Maldonado-Passage was found guilty of attempting to hire someone to kill Carole Baskin, the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, as well as killing five of his tigers and the illegal sale of protected animals.
Tigers at the Fair
While not connected to “Tiger King,” Franklin County has its own connection to the world of big cats.
The Washington Town & Country Fair hosted a licensed educational exhibit by Great Cat Adventures in 2008.
Great Cat Adventures was based out of Texas and Oklahoma. The show, which went for 20-25 minutes three times a day, was reportedly a popular feature at that year’s fair, and was set up next to the Family Fun Center.
Among the show’s features, guests at the fair had the opportunity to feed and have photos taken with tiger cubs.
At the time of the 2008 fair, Great Cat Adventures was reportedly touring with only cats 18 months of age or younger. Once beyond that age the cats were retired from the show.
Species of cats the company was touring with at the time included a royal white Bengal tiger, an orange Bengal tiger, a spotted black leopard, a spotted leopard, a cougar, two African Serval tigers and three tiger cubs.
In 2010, five individuals connected to Great Cat Adventures, chiefly Jamie Michelle Palazzo, were issued an order to cease and desist by the United States Department of Agriculture.
In the USDA filing, claims against Palazzo and the others included a failure “to handle animals during public exhibition so there was minimal risk of harm to the animals and the public, with sufficient distance and / or barriers between the animals and the general viewing public so as to assure the safety of animals and the public,” and “exposed young or immature animals to rough or excessive public handling or exhibited them for periods of time that would be detrimental to the health and well-being.”
Both of the above claims were linked to Great Cat Adventures’ fair exhibit on Aug. 7, 2008. The first of the above claims also was linked to four other alleged instances in Oklahoma and Texas between September 2008 and April 2009.
Big Cat Rescue notes in its 2011 annual report that Great Cat Adventures had its exhibitors license through the USDA suspended for a period of three years.