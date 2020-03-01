The fate of a proposed 85-unit apartment complex is set to be decided Monday night.
The Washington City Council is scheduled to vote on a rezoning request that would transform the old International Shoe Factory building into a new apartment complex, located at 700 W. Second St.
It’s the second time the rezoning request has been on the council’s agenda. This time the request is joined by a separate ordinance approving the development plan for the project.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. A council workshop will be help prior to the meeting at 6 p.m.
Developer Ed Schmelz is seeking to change the zoning from M-2 heavy industrial to PD-R planned residential for the old shoe factory.
The project was presented to the planning and zoning commission Feb. 10 and to the council Feb. 17. A public hearing took place at the Feb. 17 council meeting, but the city took no action on the rezoning.
City Attorney Mark Piontek said the rezoning and development plan had to be voted on at the same time. The rezoning was on the agenda for the Feb. 17 meeting, but the development plan was not.
The council opted to postpone any vote on the rezoning. With both items now on the agenda, the council will decide the fate of the project.
The property is located on Second Street between Rand and Johnson streets. It is currently owned by Eckelkamp Enterprises, LLC.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said the rezoning request covers almost two city blocks. The city has been looking for some kind of development for the old factory for years.
Maniaci said the shoe factory wound down operations between 1959 and 1961. He said it was used as storage until 1964, but has been vacant since then based on the city’s research.
The proposed apartment complex would renovate the existing one-, two- and three-story structures on the site. Four smaller structures that were not part of the original building and used for storage would be demolished to make way for parking.
A total of 85 units are planned. Of those, 50 would be two-bedroom units and 35 would be one-bedroom units.
Schmelz said the plans call for two studio apartments that would rent out for $595 a month. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom units would rent out for $765 a month.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom units would rent for $975 a month while the two-bedroom, one-bathroom units would rent for $925 a month.
The units would range in size from 610 square feet to 1,012 square feet.
During the two public hearings, residents have expressed concerns about the number of available parking spots. The proposed plan by Schmelz has 128 off-street parking spots and 25 on-street spots. Added up, that only gets the project to 1.8 spots per unit.
City code requires two spots per unit; because the developer is seeking a planned district fewer spots can be allowed.
Maniaci pointed out the American Planning Association’s national parking standards recommend 1.5 parking spaces for single-bedroom apartments. He said under the APA standard, the project would need 153 spaces — exactly what is proposed.
Other Items
Also on the agenda is a request from the Washington Police Department to purchase new police cars. The department is looking to buy three new 2020 Ford Police Interceptors.
The Interceptor is the SUV model Washington police have been driving the last several years.
The police also are looking to buy new cameras for headquarters.