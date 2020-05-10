The Washington City Council approved a deal with the developer of the old International Shoe Factory apartment project.
The council approved the issuance of taxable industrial bonds by unanimous vote Monday night. The series 2020 bonds are not to exceed $8 million.
Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, said the developer, Ed Schmelz, is not receiving $8 million in bond money.
“It does make it sound like we are issuing the $8 million, but the Chapter 100 allows us to have the authority to issue industrial revenue bonds and offer the tax abatement,” he said. “In this case, the developer is not going to utilize the industrial revenue bonds, but is going to get traditional financing and take advantage of the tax abatement as well as the sales tax exemption on construction materials.”
Sections 100.010 to 100.200, in the state statute, allow cities or counties to purchase or construct certain types of projects with bond proceeds and to lease or sell the project to a company. These Chapter 100 bonds may be issued either as a revenue bond or a general obligation bond, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
“The developer has decided to go with traditional financing instead of taking the bonds,” Maniaci said.
Schmelz is working on a plan to transform the old shoe factory into an 85-unit apartment complex. The property is located at 700 W. Second St. between Rand and Johnson streets.
The city is requiring Schmelz to build at least 70 units and invest $6 million into the project in order to qualify for the bonds. Maniaci said the lower number of units is in case the plans change and some units have to be eliminated.
Last month, the council approved a resolution stating its intent to issue industrial revenue bonds to finance the project.
The deal says the bonds will be payable “out of payments, revenue and receipts derived from the lease of the project by the city to the company.”
The resolution stated the city council finds the project will promote the economic well-being of the city.
The bonds can be canceled if they are not issued within one year of the council’s approval.
Project Background
Schmelz presented his plan to transform the old shoe factory into rentable apartments earlier this year. In early March, the council approved a resolution and two ordinances related to the project to turn the old shoe factory into an 85-unit apartment complex.
The zoning for the old factory was changed from M-2 heavy industrial to PD-R planned residential.
Under the proposal, 50 of the apartments would be two-bedroom units and 35 would be one-bedroom units.
The city has long targeted a redevelopment of the old factory. According to city research, the shoe factory wound down operations between 1959 and 1961. It was used as storage until 1964, but has been vacant since then based on information the city could find.
Under Schmelz’s plan, the development would renovate the existing one-, two- and three-story structures on the site. Four smaller structures that were not part of the original building would be demolished to make way for parking.
The units would range in size from 610 square feet to 1,012 square feet.
Residents living nearby the project expressed excitement and concern at two public hearings. Multiple residents said they were happy something was being done with the old building, but had questions about the parking plan.
The proposed plan by Schmelz has 128 off-street parking spots and 25 on-street spots. Added up, that only gets the project to 1.8 spots per unit.
City code for non-planned developments is two spots per unit. The parking was one of the reasons the project applied for the planned development status.
In order to maximize parking, the city proposed the on-street parking along Rand and Second streets be striped with stalls. The city said stalls prevent people from parking irregularly and boxing out other cars.
By doing that, the development would have 25 on-street parking spots. However, those spots are not reserved for the apartment residents.
The parking proposal does comply with the American Planning Association’s national parking standards which recommend 1.5 parking spaces for single-bedroom apartments. The city just has a higher standard that can be waived for planned developments.
Schmelz told the council many other communities have a 1.5 spot per unit requirement. He said even with that plan, there are still empty spots at those developments.
The city’s planning and zoning commission recommended approval of the project and the council followed suit.
Prior to the project’s approval, Schmelz said he expected work to take about 18 months.