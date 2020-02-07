Three major projects will be reviewed Monday night at the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
The city’s plan board is set to discuss rezoning related to a proposed residential development and the sale of lots in the Heidmann Industrial Park. The meeting is Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.
The rezoning request is for property located at 700 W. Second St., formerly the International Shoe Factory. The applicant, Ed Schmelz, representing Eckelkamp Enterprises, LLC, is seeking to change the zoning from M-2 heavy industrial to PD-R planned residential.
According to documents provided to commission members, the applicant is seeking the change in order to develop 85 apartments. The proposed development plan uses the current structure on the site and turns it into one-, two- and three-story wings to be used for apartments.
Four smaller structures separate from the main building would be removed.
The commission also will discuss the sale of Lot 12 at the Heidmann Industrial Park. Noah’s Arc Foundation, LLC, is seeking to buy the lot.
Lot 12 is west of Enduro Drive and north of Vossbrink Drive.
Earlier this year the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) issued a license to the Noah’s Arc Foundation for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing. The address on the permit was listed as Lot 12 in the industrial park.
Based on city zoning, the Noah’s Arc Foundation doesn’t require any additional permits in order to operate. When the city approved its medical marijuana zoning, it decided to treat the businesses like any other manufacturing company.
Marijuana-infused products are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof and are intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, according to DHSS. Among possible products are edibles, ointments and concentrates.
The other proposed sale is lots 21, 22 and 23 of the Heidmann park. The buyer is still being kept under wraps until the sale is finalized. The city is using the code name Project Trace.
Lots 21-23 are to the east of Enduro Drive.
Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, said both sales are at asking price. If both sales go through, the price tag should eclipse $1.2 million.