This year Washington will host the American in Bloom National Symposium, Oct. 1-3.
According to Parks Director Wayne Dunker most of the symposium will actually take place in St. Louis, but on Friday, Oct. 2, the group will visit Washington.
Dunker said approximately 200 to 250 conference attendees make the trio to Washington.
While the city is not participating in the American in Bloom competition this year, there is a lot of preparation that will take place before the symposium to get the city in tip-top bloom shape.
The parks department has selected its color scheme for the 2020 America in Bloom pots and hanging baskets. This year’s colors are pink, white, yellow, purple and lime.
The parks department encourages residents to select some of the same colors for their homes to help match what is displayed throughout the city.
For more information on America in Bloom in Washington, visit https://washmo.gov/home-1/city-departments/parks-and-recreation/america-washington-in-bloom/.