Closures have started on city streets as part of an Ameren project at the Madison Avenue substation.
Ameren is upgrading the infrastructure in the area. The substation is being improved and new poles are being installed along Third Street.
This week, the city began closing portions of the street to allow crews to install the new poles. The entire intersection of Third Street and Washington Avenue was scheduled to close Friday, Jan. 31, for pole work.
The city noted that while the roads are being closed, Highway 47 will remain open and drivers will still have access to Mercy Hospital Washington by using Fifth Street.
All construction is weather dependent.
Crews are making their way west on Third Street toward Jefferson Street. As work heads west, closures will follow.
The city said Third Street between Boone Street and Highway 47 is likely to be the next impacted section. Work is tentatively scheduled to start the week of Feb. 3.
The Ameren project is the first wave of renovations happening along Third Street. New lines will be installed on new poles.
Public Works Director John Nilges said the poles are a different style that allows them to be placed at the back right of way instead of the current position in the middle of the sidewalk.
The project is good for the city, he said. The work is expected to be wrapped up this summer.
City Project
When Ameren finishes, the city will be ready to overlay and make improvements to Third Street. That project is set to start in 2022.
Nilges said that work, combined with the Ameren project, means Third Street is going to be a “bit of a mess for about a year or two.”
The city project includes a 2-inch overlay from Jefferson Street to Highway 47. The project also will include upgrading sidewalks to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, curb and gutter work and other improvements needed.
The city has signed on with Cochran, Union, to help with the project. Under the deal, Cochran will be paid for design services and construction inspections during the project.
The contract will pay Cochran up to $59,963.81 for design services and up to $39,655.09 for the inspections.
Cochran was hired before the Ameren project started to help assist with that work.
Nilges said details of the city’s project are still being worked out. He said the portions of Third Street being overlaid get fairly wide at points — some sections are 42 feet wide, he said.
With the excess width, Nilges said there may be some narrowing of the road involved in the project. He said the city is looking at adjusting the sidewalks from their current position.
Moving the sidewalks also would help get them from being so close to existing property lines, he said.
According to city staff, many of the curbs and sidewalks are in poor condition and could use an upgrade. Plans for the project also include making the street more bike-friendly.
The Third Street overlay is being paid for with federal funds. The work will be funded through a federal Surface Transportation Project (STP)-Urban Program grant through the East-West Gateway Council of Governments.
The cost estimate for construction is $918,000. The federal participation will be $734,392 and the city’s share will be $183,598.