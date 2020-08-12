The Washington Regional Airport will get a much-needed upgrade later this year with the help of $30,000 in CARES Act funding.
Public Works Director John Nilges said $17,000 of the funds will go toward purchasing a new automated weather observing system (AWOS). The system provides continuous, real time information and reports on airport weather conditions.
“It helps us on a plethora of things like snow events,” Nilges said. “It allows us to track the weather in and around Washington and because of that, the city does not have to solely rely on a weather service.”
The current AWOS at the airport has reached the end of its life, according to Nilges, and parts are no longer available if it were to be damaged.
“It is a safety issue and we felt it would be a good use of the CARES Act money,” Nilges said.
The Washington City Council approved an ordinance Monday, Aug. 3, that allows the city to purchase the AWOS for the airport. The purchase won’t happen until September or October at the earliest, Nilges said. “We have to wait until we receive the funds from the CARES Act, but the plan is for the purchase to be made before wintertime.”
The remainder of the CARES funds will go toward capital improvements or general operations at the airport, he said.
The funds will be administered to the city by the Missouri Department of Transportation.