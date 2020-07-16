Who turned off the rain?
For the first five months of 2020, a total of 23.85 inches of precipitation had been measured in Washington, making it one of the wettest starts to a year.
However, since the end of May, a dry weather pattern has dominated with only 2.54 additional inches of precipitation being added during June and the first 13 days of July.
That has slowed the precipitation gain with a total of 26.39 inches being measured through Monday, July 13, 2020.
With 1.66 inches of precipitation being measured last month, 2020 had the driest June since 2012, when 1.4 inches of precipitation was recorded. The June average, since records were first kept in 1951, is 4.36 inches.
So far in July, a total of 0.88 of an inch has been charted. The last time there was less than an inch of precipitation in July was 2012, when 0.67 of an inch was recorded. Average July precipitation is 4.01 inches.
Looking Back
The year had one of the wettest starts on record with 8.39 inches of precipitation in January. Only 2005, with 10.21 inches measured, was wetter. The local precipitation average for January is 2.45 inches.
But, from there, things moved closer to normal levels.
February was slightly drier than average at 2.32 inches. The local average is 2.44 inches.
After two months, 2020 was close to the pace set in the wettest year on record, 2008. That year, 76.81 inches of precipitation was measured with 10.88 inches through the first two months. In 2020, the running total after Feb. 29 was 10.71 inches.
March was slightly wetter with 3.88 inches of precipitation measured. The average is 3.58.
April trended a little wetter than normal with 4.43 inches of precipitation. The April average is 4.28.
May was slightly drier than average with 4.83 inches of precipitation. The average is 5.07 inches.
Even with a dry June at 1.66 inches, Washington still had 25.51 inches of precipitation on the books, on pace for just over 51 inches for the year. The yearly average for Washington is 43.91 inches.
We do know that even if nothing else falls out of the sky for the rest of the year that it won’t be the driest year on record. That honor goes to 1976 at 20.22 inches of precipitation.
What’s Next?
Two recent years suggest possible trends for the rest of 2020. Those are the previously mentioned 2012 and 2016.
In 2012, the year started wetter than normal through the end of April. After April, no month was wetter than average. June and July have been similar to this year in precipitation totals. The yearly precipitation for 2012 was 33.27 inches.
The other year to compare is 2016. Precipitation for May and June was very similar to this year. In 2016, totals were 4.75 inches in May (to 4.83 this year) and 1.69 inches in June (to 1.66 this year).
However, in 2016, there was a much wetter April (1.039 inches) and the rain picked back up in July with 6.44 inches. Over eight inches of precipitation were measured that year in both August and September.
Floods
One thing 2020 has had is flooding. The Missouri River at Washington has topped the 20-foot flood stage four times so far this year.
The top level was 22.88 feet, measured Jan. 11.
The river topped 22 feet two other times, reaching 22.35 feet May 30 and 22.05 feet March 21.
The other crest was 21.49 feet March 24.
The river crested 15 times over flood stage during 2019, topping out at 29.45 feet June 8, 2019. That was the 12th-highest crest on record.
The top three flood marks came during the Great Flood of 1993 with 35.4 feet July 31, 1993, being the top mark.