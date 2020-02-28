The Washington Town & Country Fair is accepting applications for the 2020 Fair Queen Contest.
Contestants must be citizens of the United States, female and a resident of Franklin or an adjoining county.
Contestants also must be a resident of Missouri for no fewer than six months as of July 15, 2020.
Additional requirements include being a high school graduate, no more than 22 years of age on Sept. 1, 2020, and single.
The 2020 Fair Queen will receive a $2,500 scholarship. First runner-up will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship; second runner-up, $750 scholarship; and Miss Congeniality, $500 scholarship.
The Queen Contest Committee has scheduled activities for all the contestants, including a Contestant/Sponsor Luncheon, A Day of Professionalism, A Day in Washington, run/walk and parade.
Those interested can sign up at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce office at 323 W. Main St., Washington; call 636-239-2715, extension 105; email tadragna@washmo.org or washmofair.com.