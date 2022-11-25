Slugfest
Washington firefighter Lt. Joe Bolte, right, boxes David Muehl of the Kirkwood Police Department Nov. 23 during the annual Guns ‘N Hoses event at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. Bolte, who won his fight by judges decision, was the first firefighter from Washington to be selected to participate in the event.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

On Wednesday night, Washington firefighter Lt. Joe Bolte quick-stepped around the ring at the center of a sold-out Enterprise Center in St. Louis, trading jabs and uppercuts with Kirkwood Police Officer David Muehl for three one-minute rounds of boxing.

Representing EMS personnel and firefighters, Bolte fought against police departments in the 35th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses fundraiser for BackStoppers.

Bolte victorious!
Joe Bolte’s arm is raised as it’s announced that he won his bout during the Guns ‘N Hoses event Nov. 23 at the Enterprise Center. The annual event raises money for BackStoppers, an organization that provides financial assistance to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.