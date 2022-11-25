Washington firefighter Lt. Joe Bolte, right, boxes David Muehl of the Kirkwood Police Department Nov. 23 during the annual Guns ‘N Hoses event at Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. Bolte, who won his fight by judges decision, was the first firefighter from Washington to be selected to participate in the event.
Joe Bolte’s arm is raised as it’s announced that he won his bout during the Guns ‘N Hoses event Nov. 23 at the Enterprise Center. The annual event raises money for BackStoppers, an organization that provides financial assistance to families of first responders killed in the line of duty.
On Wednesday night, Washington firefighter Lt. Joe Bolte quick-stepped around the ring at the center of a sold-out Enterprise Center in St. Louis, trading jabs and uppercuts with Kirkwood Police Officer David Muehl for three one-minute rounds of boxing.
Representing EMS personnel and firefighters, Bolte fought against police departments in the 35th annual Budweiser Guns ‘N Hoses fundraiser for BackStoppers.
“It’s a whole other atmosphere here,” Bolte said after the contest, outside the Enterprise Center locker rooms. “Thousands of people looking at me watching me, TV cameras in my face. I mean, my coaches were yelling at me how to do stuff and I couldn’t even hear them. It was pretty much just me, myself and I out there.”
When the judges decided in Bolte’s favor, he raised his glove and gave a quick interview with Fox 2, which carried the event live. Red, white and blue lights whirled around the stadium and occassionally a marching beat and bagpipes could be heard from the St. Louis Pipe and Drum Corps. Most of the lower bowl of seating was filled with people, and more made a din from the concourse. The Enterprise Center has a capacity of 19,260, and Guns ‘N Hoses sold out of tickets, according to the organization’s website.
WFD Chief Tim Frankenberg said a contingent of local emergency personnel and their families took a bus to St. Louis to support Bolte, along the way trading good natured ribbing about each other’s career choices. WFD also had a watch party at its headquarters on 14th Street.
“As far as Joe’s performance, he was fantastic,” Frankenberg said. “He trained hard and it showed and in the training that he received, he was well-prepared for what he had in front of him.”
Bolte and Muehl fought on the main card, in the penultimate bout. Standing 6 foot 5 inches and 250 pounds, Bolte was 17 years younger than his 38 year-old opponent. Muehl is 6 feet tall and weighed in at 260 pounds. Training since August at a gym in Eureka, Bolte also attended three sparring sessions, where he was matched up with other fighters.
“(My gameplan) was to use my training, hit my combos, just leave everything out there,” Bolte said.
Bolte previously told The Missourian that he had lost 28 pounds while training, and he had more energy than Muehl for most of the night. He used his height and length to keep Muehl at distance with left jabs and quick crosses. The strategy set up big combos like a right hook to knock Muehl down at the end of the first round.
Bolte took some licks too. Muehl landed some face shots, and the officer stood toe to toe with Bolte at times in the second and third rounds. For the most part, however, Bolte kept the officer on his heels, defensively dodging and protecting his face and head to avoid precision blows from Muehl.
“(I’m) just speechless, man it was awesome,” Bolte told The Missourian. “I wanted to win, I expected to win, but it’s another thing to actually have happened. So, (I’m) extremely excited, proud.”
After winning the fight by unanimous decision, Bolte was escorted back into town by a caravan of WFD, Washington Police Department, and Washington Area EMS emergency vehicles.
Later, he was one of the firefighters who responded to the early-morning crash on Highway 47 at the Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary.
“He didn’t have his pager with him initially, so he saw the call a little late and showed up, but yeah, he was working the call to load up hose and clean things up and participate in that afterwards,” Frankenberg said.
The Guns ‘N Hoses fundraiser has been held in St. Louis since 1987. Since its launch, there have been approximately 700 bouts and 1,400 first responders who competed in the event. Bolte was the first member of the Washington Fire Department to be selected for the charity fight.
The fundraiser raises money for BackStoppers, a St. Louis-based organization that provides financial support to families of a firefighter, police officer, or EMT who died in the line of duty. The organization currently supports 95 families with 75 dependent children, according to Fox 2 News.
While a fundraising total has not been announced for this year’s event, last year’s Guns ‘N Hoses fundraiser raised about $1 million.
At this year’s program, St. Louis-native Bob Costas gave opening remarks and another hometown announcer, Joe Buck, saluted emergency personnel who died in the line of duty this year.
Bolte said he would be willing to go for round two in 2023.
“In a heartbeat, if I can do it again next year, I will,” he said.