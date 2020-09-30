A combination of state and federal money will reduce the amount the city has to pay toward the proposed $1.2 million hangar addition at Washington Regional Airport to less than $40,000.
In a presentation to members of the Washington City Council last week, Public Works Director John Nilges said the additional funding from state and federal transportation agencies will save the city’s capital improvement sales tax fund more than $556,000.
The construction of the 12-bay hangar will be largely paid for using money from the Airport Entitlement Fund or the Non-Primary Entitlement Fund, which are funds administered by the state on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration. These funds will pay $450,000 or roughly less than half of the project’s total cost.
The local airport receives $150,000 annually from the Non-Primary Entitlement Fund, which is money that can only be spent on improvements at the airport. This money is capped at $450,000 and must be spent or it is forfeited back to the federal government.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is paying $556,000 toward the hangar construction. This is money that Washington’s city government would have been tasked with paying had the state transportation department not stepped in.
The city’s capital improvement sales tax fund will pay nothing toward the project, instead the city will pay $34,799 from its general fund.
At this time there are no plans for what the city will do with the $556,000 it would have paid out of the capital improvement sales tax. “I will be working with (city) administration to identify other projects where this money would be best utilized,” Nilges said in a letter to the city council.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the additional funding from MoDOT is a credit to the city’s long-term planning process. “They knew we had a project ready to go and the demand was going to be there since St. Clair closed (its airport),” Lamb said. That airport closed in November 2017, he said, and Washington made space for three new aircraft to land and board at the local airport.
“This project will be very important,” said Airport Manager Kevin Hellmann, adding that the 12 additional hangar spaces will still leave 18 pilots on the waiting list for hangar space at the airport.
The airport currently has 36 hangar spaces in three buildings, with the most recent hangar construction project being completed in 2013, which was filled “immediately,” he said.
The 12 new hangars are expected to increase the airport’s revenue by $36,000 annually, according to Lamb.
“We have had a waiting list for many years so we anticipate that we will fill this new hangar immediately,” Nilges said. “The location and design of this new hangar will allow for future expansion. With the closure of the St. Clair Airport, and the addition of mechanic services, we feel this expansion is greatly needed to serve our community.”
Hellmann said current users of the airport vary from recreational flyers to business-related travelers.
Last month, the Washington City Council approved an ordinance that allows the city to contract with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. (CMT), a St. Louis-based engineering firm, to design the new hangars, which will be located at the northeast corner of the runway on the city’s property.
The square footage of the 12-bay hangar installation is to-be-determined, according to Nilges. “Those details will emerge as we work through the design process with CMT,” he said, adding that the bid date is not yet set.
Officials said the goal is to have the 12-bay hangar completed by late 2021.
The airport, which features a 5,000-foot by 75-foot runway, with night landing capability, posted a nearly $24,000 profit last year. It’s located three miles north of Washington in southern Warren County along Highway 47.