A Washington woman was killed Tuesday, Aug. 11, in a three-vehicle crash in Union, according to Union Police.
Lisa Fisher, 51, of Washington, was driving a 2004 Mercury Sable north on Highway 47 around 1:17 p.m., north of Independence Drive, when she drove across the center line into oncoming traffic, a preliminary investigation showed. Police said Fisher's car collided with a 2009 Toyota Camry, driven by Victoria Satchell, 60, of Union, causing damage to the Toyota's rear bumper.
Fisher's car then collided head on with a 2015 GMC Terrain, driven by Crystal Pratt, 35, of Washington. The Mercury and the GMC came to rest on the west shoulder of the highway.
Union Fire rescue workers extracted Fisher from her car. Police said Fisher, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken by Union Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington, where she was pronounced dead.
After complaining of injuries to her left wrist, ribs and shoulder, Pratt, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Mercy Washington by ambulance, police said.
Satchell, who also was wearing a seatbelt, had no apparent injuries, police said.
The section of Highway 47 was closed for about an hour after the crash.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol officers assisted with traffic control during the investigation, police said. The investigation is ongoing.