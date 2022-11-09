Three sixth grade students from Augusta Elementary were selected to be part of the American Choral Directors Association National Children’s Honor Choir, opening up the opportunity to travel to Cincinnati and perform with other honorees.
“This is a huge deal and such an honor to be selected for such a prestigious event,” Augusta Elementary music teacher Jon Logan said in a press release.
Daniel Meadows, Sunny Null and Lane Barron were selected out of approximately 4,000 students nationwide, and in February will have the opportunity to rehearse and perform with the conductor of the Litton-Lodal American Boychoir, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, along with 1,200 other honorees.
Additionally, a fifth-grade student from Augusta and two fourth graders from Marthasville Elementary were named to the Missouri All-State Children’s Choir. On January 25 Josie Bina, Amelia Timpe and Addison Owenby can travel to Tan-Tar-A Resort to perform with fourth- and fifth-graders from across the state.