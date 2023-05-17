Queen of Hearts.jpg
Janet Wilding won $38,495 through the Washington VFW Post 2661's Queen of Hearts contest Tuesday night.

 Missourian Photo/Paula Tredway.

A typical night of bingo fun at the Washington VFW Post 2661 turned into a memorable night for Janet Wilding. 

Wilding won more than $38,000 as part of the VFW Post's Queen of Hearts jackpot, which had climbed to $64,159 — the largest in the history of the local contest. 

