A typical night of bingo fun at the Washington VFW Post 2661 turned into a memorable night for Janet Wilding.
Wilding won more than $38,000 as part of the VFW Post's Queen of Hearts jackpot, which had climbed to $64,159 — the largest in the history of the local contest.
The jackpot was split between Wilding and the VFW. She received 60 percent of the jackpot with 40 percent going to the VFW. The VFW’s portion of the jackpot will be used to fund ongoing maintenance of the VFW Post, which is the historic Busch Mansion house.
The Queen of Hearts drawing had nearly a year without seeing a winner after starting with an initial jackpot of $5,315. The jackpot after each week.
During intermission at the VFW's bingo game, bingo player Cheryl Westhoff was chosen to pull a red ticket out of the raffle drum.
As Bingo Chairman Dave Lause read off Wilding's ticket's number, her hand shot up with excitement. Wilding then met Lause at the Queen of Hearts board, where he carefully pulled the number 25 sticker off.
"It's the queen of hearts!" He exclaimed.
Wilding, along with the rest of the crowd, froze in disbelief. As reality hit, Wilding was so overcome with joy she began to shake.
"I can't believe this," she said as members of the crowd congratulated her on her winnings.
Lause said he was just as surprised as Wilding.
"It really shocked me and I was happy for Wilding, she's a sweetheart and plays bingo every week," he told The Missourian.
The VFW started participating in the Queen of Hearts drawing back in March 2019. Since then, the VFW has now seen a total of five winners, including Wilding.
Now that this round has found a winner, it's time for the contest to start over. The Queen of Hearts will continue will the jackpot starting at $8,901. The next drawing will take place Tuesday, May 23 at the Washington VFW around 8 p.m. during Bingo intermission.
For the next round of Queen of Hearts, Lause said the jokers along with the other three queens on the board, will pay $100 if chosen, and when an Ace is chosen $20 is paid out.
Tickets are unlimited and are $1 each or $5 for six.
The Queen of Hearts drawing is not only open to VFW members but the public as well. The only rules are the VFW chairman and co-chairman are not allowed to participate, and you must be 18 years or older to participate.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, call Dave Lause at 314-324-4290. Tickets can also be purchased at the VFW during bingo nights on Tuesdays, burger nights on Thursdays and the first Friday of every month during the Fish Fry. For Queen of Hearts updates visit “VFW Post 2661 — Washington, MO” on Facebook.
This is a developing story, which will be updated to include comments from Wilding. For additional coverage of the Queen of Hearts raffle, pick up a copy of The Missourian's weekend print edition which will be on newsstands on Friday.