Members of the VFW Post 2661 Auxiliary launched a monthlong T-shirt and underwear collection drive for veterans at John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis and the homeless veterans at Hope Recovery.
Organizers said donations of new packages of underwear and T-shirts are welcome, especially in sizes from extra-large to triple extra-large.
Although the donation drive will continue through Oct. 30, organizers said they will stage a drive-thru drop-off collection event Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the circle drive of the VFW Post, 813 Jefferson St., in Washington. Packages also can be dropped off at the VFW anytime during the month.
The Washington VFW Post and Auxiliary routinely support the VA Hospitals in St. Louis. Earlier this year, 20 personal bags of hygiene items, socks, puzzle books, winter caps and beanies were donated to the VA Medical Center. For more information about the clothing drive, please call 636-390-1802.