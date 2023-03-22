VFW Post 2661 in Washington will hold a general membership meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
Commander Jason Stanfield urged all members to attend, because the future of the VFW Home will be discussed and a membership survey will be presented.
There will be a discussion of options and a vote will be taken on them. All post and auxiliary members and friends of the post may cast a ballot Stanfield said.
The results of the vote will be given to the Washington Veterans Building Association.
Also, Post 2661 will hold an 85th Anniversary celebration after the membership meeting until 8 p.m.
The post has been considering the future of the historic building, known as the Busch mansion, for years.
