Washington University recently opened an occupational therapy clinic in Washington.
The clinic is located on the west endcap of the Liberty Square building near Walmart at 1631 A. Roy Drive. It occupies half of the former Hibbett Sports, with the other half taken by Gracie Barra Jiu Jitsu.
The 2,500-square-foot clinic has private meeting spaces and an open area, where patients and clinicians work on skills used in everyday life. It will add to Washington’s therapy options, which already include occupational and physical therapy services from Mercy and physical therapy clinics like ShowMe Therapy Services, Axes Physical Therapy and Athletico.
Washington University is leasing the storefront from Belle, Missouri-based American Realty & Development.
The clinic is Washington University’s seventh occupational therapy (OT) clinic in the region and staff will cycle through the location, as needed, according to Ryan Risley, the Washington clinic’s onsite manager of practice development. Washington University has about 30 licensed occupational therapists and a few physical therapists on staff.
Insurance companies often require a referral from a doctor, so an initial visit to Washington University’s location in St. Louis may be required before seeing therapists in Washington.
Pat Nellis, director of clinical operations for Washington University, said Washington was a “perfect” location for the new clinic because of the growing population, not just in Washington, but in surrounding areas as well.
“So basically what OT does, in a nutshell and a pretty broad brush, we take the person and we look at what they need to do and we look at their environment,” Nellis said. “And we find that sweet spot where they can function within their environment.”
Risley said Tuesdays will be arm-and hand-focused, with therapists visiting from Washington University’s Milliken Hand Rehabilitation Center.
On Thursdays, therapists will be focused on treating adult patients, including those who are coping with, and recovering from, long-lasting symptoms from diseases like cancer and COVID-19. Therapists also will provide support for low vision, mobility, healthy aging and concussion recovery.
The staff is focused on pediatrics on Fridays, including helping children with everything from handwriting to dealing with emotional stressors in the classroom.