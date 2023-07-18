Historic district map
This map shows the locations of Washington's designated historic districts.

 Courtesy of City of Washington

Having already placed historical plaques on most of the buildings that warrant them downtown, Washington officials are working to erect signs in recognition of the historic significance of entire neighborhoods in the city.

“Almost all of the historic buildings — unless someone chose not to do it — in the downtown historic district, the retail and commercial has been marked,” Washington Historic Preservation Commission Chair Carolyn Witt said at the commission’s meeting last week. “We’re kind of not too thrilled about putting it on houses, because you really don’t want people walking up to your front door to read your plaque.”

