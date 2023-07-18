Having already placed historical plaques on most of the buildings that warrant them downtown, Washington officials are working to erect signs in recognition of the historic significance of entire neighborhoods in the city.
“Almost all of the historic buildings — unless someone chose not to do it — in the downtown historic district, the retail and commercial has been marked,” Washington Historic Preservation Commission Chair Carolyn Witt said at the commission’s meeting last week. “We’re kind of not too thrilled about putting it on houses, because you really don’t want people walking up to your front door to read your plaque.”
Currently, Washington has four historic districts that are recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. These are the Downtown Historic District, Stafford-Olive Historic District, Locust Street Historic District and Tibbe Historic District. The city is also working to add a fifth, the International Shoe Factory Historic District.
Despite these designations, there is no consistent signage to let the public know when they are entering one of the historic districts.
“We’ve gotten where the signage in town has become very much standardized, and this is a good opportunity where we’ve got something to look at to say ‘This is the standardized signage,’ ” Witt said, adding that there is no visible indication at all in some of the neighborhoods designated as historic districts.
“I mean, people could live there and not know necessarily that they’re in a historic district,” she said. “They are established, but they’re not recognized, marked.”
The Historic Preservation Commission is typically allocated between $4,000 and $5,000 per year for historic recognition efforts such as placing plaques, with an additional $12,000 or so available for grant matching funds, according to Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. Witt told The Missourian the city generally allows the commission to spend the money as it sees fit.
“For the most part, they kind of let us do our thing,” she said. “They give us the money and then it’s up to us how we want to spend it.”
The commission does not always spend all of the money in its budget, and can sometimes contribute what’s left over to other projects. This year, for example, leftover historical preservation money went toward the city’s centennial celebration.
As far as plans to designate an International Shoe Factory Historic District, Witt and Maniaci said the city has used grant funding to pay for research into the neighborhood’s history and apply for National Register of Historic Places recognition. The boundaries of the proposed district had to be altered because of changes that have been made over the years to some of the buildings in it, however, and the plan is still under review.
Witt said it would be nice to place signs at the entrances to historic districts, but they wouldn’t have to be on every street corner or building within those districts.
“And it doesn’t have to be a lot; you just put one,” she said. “As people enter the neighborhood, you see that that’s a historic district.”
