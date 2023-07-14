Washington’s inaugural Pool Olympics is set to make a splash next Friday.
Competition, along with the temperature, will be heating up from 1 to 3:30 p.m. July 21 at the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex as participants engage in a series of challenges. Participants can register to compete in a slide race, or other competitions such as cannonball, free throw and freestyle jump.
