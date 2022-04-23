Around 300 firefighters from across Missouri will be coming to Washington for a firefighter convention hosted by the Washington Volunteer Fire Co. in early May.
The weekend will kick off with an opening ceremony and training sessions Friday, May 6. That night will also include a mixer featuring a silent auction and a speech from Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Chief Jason Hoevelmann, according to the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri, the group organizing the event.
Saturday, May 7 will feature a parade of about 50 emergency vehicles at 11 a.m. through downtown Washington. The parade route will encompass parts of Second, Elm, Fifth and High streets, according to the street closure request submitted to the Washington City Council.
Throughout Friday and Saturday, there will be trainings and competitions for firefighters.
Mark Skornia, Washington’s emergency management director, who is involved with the fire department, said that in addition to the parade, residents can come to watch firefighters compete in contests such as hitting targets with a fire hose, deploying a fire hose onto a hydrant as quickly as possible and even “a hose fight,” an event where fire fighters are constantly deploying fire hoses and hitting targets.
He said the city is happy to host such a large event with firefighters from across Missouri.
“It’s not just regional it would be statewide,” Skornia said.
That night, there will also be a banquet featuring a speech from past IAFC President, Fire Chief Tom Jenkins from Rogers, Arkansas.
Sunday, May 8 will include a closing ceremony.