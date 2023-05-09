If you have ever wondered what wine pairs best with inspiration, stop by the 42nd Annual Art Fair & Winefest which will feature rows of artwork, food and drink vendors — including beer and wine — as well as live music in downtown Washington May 19 through 21.
“There’s always something new to see each year,” Sandy Lucy, co-owner of the Gary R. Lucy Gallery, said about the festival. “And it’s always a big draw for our community.”
For the Winefest portion of the event, tastings will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday under the Farmers’ Market Pavilion. Attendees can enjoy the full experience, which includes 15 tastings for $25, or the “Light Flight” experience for $15, which includes 8 tastings. Participants can sample wine from 13 Missouri wineries, as well as cheese and crackers. Ticket holders will also receive a souvenir wine glass and a chance to enter drawings for prizes.
Sip & Savor Sunday will be the final tasting event of the weekend, at which local wineries and restaurants join forces to provide food and wine pairings for attendees from noon to 3 p.m. Not only will participants vote on their favorites, judges from Feast magazine will rank the best pairings. Tickets to this event are $30. To purchase tickets to the wine tasting events, go to downtownwashmo.org.
After sampling some of the finest wines in the area, patrons are encouraged to stroll the streets next to the Farmers’ Market Pavilion where juried artists will showcase and sell their creations, such as paintings, photography, woodwork, jewelry, pottery and more. Attendees can browse the booths from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
“One of the things that continues to evolve is the different types of art that are shown at the festival,” Lucy said. “All different types of mediums are shown at the festival now.”
A festival would not be complete without music, and the Art Fair & Winefest weekend is no exception. The Retro Nerds, an 1980s tribute band from St. Louis, will be performing from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 19. On Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., Garden Party Band will take the stage with their country and classic rock tunes, and from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wildhorse Creek Band will throw their bluegrass, country and soft rock sounds in the mix. To close out the evening, The WidowMakers, a Americana/rock/country band, will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Finally, on Sunday, the festival will conclude with Potter’s Road, a six-piece ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s cover band, from noon to 4 p.m.
“The Washington Art Fair & Winefest is a great event for the community,” Potter’s Road bassist Larry Beck said. “We look forward to performing for our current family and friends and making new ones at this year’s event.”
The Art Fair & Winefest is presented by Downtown Washington, Inc. and the Hoffmann Family of Companies and is sponsored by Bank of Washington, Grey Eagle Distributors, Bank of Franklin County, National Fire Suppression, Heritage Community Bank, Pepsi Bottling Company, Bond Plumbing and KFAV Radio.