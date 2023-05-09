Washington Art Fair & Winefest
Jim Blattel, of Wentzville’s Small Batch Winery, pours a glass of wine for Shawna Wheeler May 21 at the 41st annual Art Fair & Winefest in downtown Washington. Organizers were pleased with the turnout for the event, despite rain Saturday.  

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom.

If you have ever wondered what wine pairs best with inspiration, stop by the 42nd Annual Art Fair & Winefest which will feature rows of artwork, food and drink vendors — including beer and wine — as well as live music in downtown Washington May 19 through 21.

“There’s always something new to see each year,” Sandy Lucy, co-owner of the Gary R. Lucy Gallery, said about the festival. “And it’s always a big draw for our community.”