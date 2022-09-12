An estimated 130 attendees of the America in Bloom symposium will be in Washington later this month as part of their annual gathering.
“People think that America in Bloom is all about flowers, but it is more than that. It is about community vitality, it is about environmental efforts, it is about historic preservation,” said former Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy, who addressed members of the Washington City Council on Tuesday to promote the upcoming conference.
While Washington is considered the host city, symposium attendees will be staying overnight in St. Louis.
“We didn’t have enough hotel space to house everyone under one roof,” Lucy told The Missourian on Friday. She has continued to be involved in planning the symposium since leaving office because she said it was a commitment she made during her tenure as mayor that the city would host the symposium. This will be Washington’s first time ever hosting the national symposium.
“Washington has always been very well respected in the America in Bloom circles,” Lucy said. She said it would some time before the city would be eligible to host the symposium again.
This year’s symposium attendees are expected to come to Washington for a day trip on Sept. 30. While in St. Louis, attendees have the opportunity to tour the Saint Louis Zoo, the Missouri Botanical Garden, Forest Park, Kiener Plaza, and the Gateway Arch National Park.
On Sept. 30, Lucy said, attendees will arrive by bus and will first convene at the Main Park Pavilion before splitting into two groups.
The first group will begin at City Hall for a presentation from local master gardeners, before taking a walking tour of Front Street, the historic passenger depot, the Farmers’ Market Pavilion and other downtown locations. The second group will tour the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex, the Washington Town & Country Fairgrounds, the Miller-Post Nature Preserve, All Abilities Park, the historic Kohmueller House, the Angel of Hope Memorial and Lions Lake. The second group also will tour the walking trail around Lions Lake and hear a performance from the Washington Brass Band, which will be playing from the gazebo in the park, Lucy said.
Once the two groups complete their tours they will switch places so each group gets a full perspective of Washington’s park system and overall community.
“We certainly have a lot to be proud of here in Washington,” Lucy said. She said the conference attendees will stay in Washington through the evening, which will include a farm-to-table style dinner on Washington’s Main Street. The dinner is closed to the public.
“I can say that the attendees are very excited to come here and see Washington,” Lucy said. “People are always shocked to learn about how our civic organizations partner with the city to get projects and other things done, because that isn’t always the case in other communities. I think they are excited to come here and see how it all happens.”
To prepare for the symposium, a number of volunteers worked Friday afternoon to help beautify downtown. Lucy said individual homeowners throughout the city can also do their part to ensure the city puts its best foot forward on Sept. 30.
Organizers of the symposium are encouraging local residents to display planters, hanging baskets and other plants that fit the colors of the symposium. This year’s color pattern include yellow, orange, blue and pink flowers. For example, residents could plant mums or other fall seasoned flowers.
“There is still time for people to get plants out,” Lucy said. “Any type of fall-colored flowers will be welcomed.”