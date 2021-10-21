A three-year, multimillion-dollar investment in new downtown Washington streets and sidewalks will get underway sometime in 2023, according to Washington Public Works Director John Nilges.
First up will be a $500,000 upgrade of four blocks of Second Street from Jefferson to Cedar streets, according to Nilges. The project will include new pavement, new curb and guttering, new sidewalks and new pavers at intersections throughout the four blocks that will resemble the pavers at intersections on Jefferson Street from Main to Front streets.
“We are targeting Second Street first because we feel it will be less of a distraction for the businesses downtown,” said Nilges, who is slated to present a more specific timeline and description for the construction project at the Nov. 1 Washington City Council meeting.
Nilges said the city plans to seek bids for the construction in January 2023.
During the construction, portions of blocks will be closed for weeks at a time, which is why Nilges and Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said city leaders are brainstorming ways to bolster foot traffic into businesses that will be impacted by the construction.
“There are just fewer business storefronts on Second Street than on Main Street or Front Street. We are going to use Second Street to see what works and what doesn’t work,” Nilges said. From preliminary conversations with downtown leaders and business owners, Nilges said a “wintertime construction time frame would be the least disruptive.”
In 2024, the city will turn its attention to Main Street, where crews will be pouring new pavement, new curb and guttering, new sidewalks and new pavers at the intersections. The project is expected to cost around $500,000.
In 2025, the city will use money from a federally funded Surface Transportation Program grant to do similar work on Front Street from Jefferson Street to Stafford Street. The federal grant will cover 80 percent of the $1.1 million project.
Nilges acknowledged that length of the construction closures will likely be a source of frustration for some in the community.
“The reality is that we will have entirely new sidewalks, new streets, new curbs and guttering along these three streets in downtown. That’s a really good thing, but it is going to take time,” Nilges said. “I don’t know how else we could accomplish those things without closing the streets for a significant amount of time.”